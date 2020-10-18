700 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 165.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 154,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.65.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

