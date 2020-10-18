8,259 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

