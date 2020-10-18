8,750 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Purchased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 365,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

