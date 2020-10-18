8,927 Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Neenah in the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neenah, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NP shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

