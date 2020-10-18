89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

ETNB opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $217,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

