9,106 Shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,661.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 99,672 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 108,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

