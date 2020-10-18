A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

