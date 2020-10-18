A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

