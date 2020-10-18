AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAC Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

