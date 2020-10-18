Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,472 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

