Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

