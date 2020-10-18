Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 35,763 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec.

