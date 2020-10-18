Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $853.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 205,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.