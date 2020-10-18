Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after buying an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

