Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.