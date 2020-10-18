Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

