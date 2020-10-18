Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

