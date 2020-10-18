Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $8.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

