Albemarle Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.42 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

