Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.04. Algoma Central shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 37,010 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALC. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $378.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. Research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

