Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 64.0% in September

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.