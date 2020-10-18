Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. The company’s cost-reduction actions are likely to support to the bottom line in 2020. However, the ongoing section 232 tariffs on A&T Stainless joint venture and the impacts of the coronavirus are exerting pressure on profitability. Lower demand in aerospace and consumer electronics markets is also exerting pressure on the company’s margins. Allegheny is also facing challenges in High Performance Metals and Components (HPMC) segment. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,888,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 292,266 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,492 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.