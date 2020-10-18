Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ALNA stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

