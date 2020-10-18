Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.