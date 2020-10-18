Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.76. Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 32,715 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $128.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.91, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

