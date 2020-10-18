Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Asio Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.