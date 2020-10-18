Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,436.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

