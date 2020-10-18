Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

ALS stock opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. The firm has a market cap of $469.79 million and a P/E ratio of 34.33.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

