Altra Industrial Motion Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

