Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after purchasing an additional 214,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after acquiring an additional 190,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 843,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

