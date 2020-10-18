Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Square by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Square by 35.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Square by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Square by 85.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 312,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

