Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,592 shares of company stock worth $149,080. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.