Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $800.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

