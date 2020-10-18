Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $363.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $345.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kforce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

