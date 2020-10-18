Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $25.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $94.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $98.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.05 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $91.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.