Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Teradata reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

TDC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 112.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 739,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 260.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 495,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

