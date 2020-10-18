Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of LL opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.