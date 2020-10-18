Analysts Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.