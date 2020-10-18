Analysts Offer Predictions for Brixmor Property Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

BRX stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after acquiring an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,823,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 509,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

