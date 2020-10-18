Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.42 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

