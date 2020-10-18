Analysts Set AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) PT at $39.07

Shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

AZEK stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

