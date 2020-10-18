Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,007,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,119 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 576,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 398,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

