Analysts Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $26.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,420,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

