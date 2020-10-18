Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $33.33

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE:STM opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

