Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Target Price at $64.75

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

