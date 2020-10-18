Analyzing PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) & GEE Group (OTCMKTS:JOB)

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) and GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PageGroup has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PageGroup and GEE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 1 5 0 0 1.83 GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PageGroup and GEE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PageGroup and GEE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup $2.11 billion 0.79 $132.09 million $0.41 12.32 GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

PageGroup has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Summary

PageGroup beats GEE Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands. It also provides assessment, consulting, and talent services under the Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent supplementary brands. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

