Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANGPY opened at $13.66 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

ANGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

