Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Insider Purchases A$19,999.96 in Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider Marc Ducler bought 129,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($14,285.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.15.

Get Anglo Australian Resources alerts:

About Anglo Australian Resources

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metals projects in Western Australia and Northern Territory. It also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in projects, such as Feysville gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Koongie Park gold and base metals projects located to the south-west of Halls Creek in the Eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia; Mandilla gold project located to the south-west of Kambalda, Western Australia; and Leonora base metals project located to the north of the township of Leonora.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Australian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Australian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.