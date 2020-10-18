Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

BUD opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

