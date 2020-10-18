Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday.

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

